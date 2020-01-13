Workout ideas for Jan. 20-26

YOGA
Yoga to build bones and peace of mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Increase strength, flexibility and balance. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 and 22. $8. 490-4012.
Yoga for real bodies — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 21 and 23. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Jan. 21 and 23. $11. 300-4378.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 21. Free. 490-5500.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga at The JCC (Jewish Community Center) — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21. $20. 299-3000.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Aerial Yoga is an ongoing class that uses the aerial hammock to move through yoga and other poses. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $11. 300-4378.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 26. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Movements can be adapted for all levels of mobility, including seated. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 21. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi for Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Basics for better balance. Beginners welcome. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. reduce stress while improving balance, range of motion and flexibility. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Jan. 25. $10. 955-5200.
MARITAL ARTS
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 20, 22. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20. 419-7837.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. This class covers the basic fundamentals of the aerial hoop, aka lyra. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Participants will learn to climb, invert, and lock in, as well as basic tricks. It is designed for people with little or no aerial silks experience, beginners welcome. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. A mixed level class that uses the aerial hammock to learn a variety of skills, tricks, drills and sequences. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina and develop a larger aerial vocabulary and skill set. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. $18. 204-3830.