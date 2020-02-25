Workout ideas for March 2-8

YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mar 2 and 4. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. March 3 and 5. $11. 300-4378.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. March 10. $20.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. March 3. Free. 490-5500.
Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Men — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Suite 123. Non-competitive, beginner-friendly yoga with emphasis on posture, strength-building and breathing. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Aerial Yoga is an ongoing class that uses the aerial hammock to move through yoga and other poses. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 22-April 30, 2020. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. March 2 and 5. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi with Monk Yun Rou — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 6:15-8:15 p.m. March 3 and 5. $20. 1-954-695-1877.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. March 7. $10. 955-5200.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. March 2 and 4. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Capoeira Jr | Precapoeira 6 Week Session — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 3 and up. 4-4:45 p.m. March 4; 3-4 p.m. March 7. $65. 603-8043.
Family Capoeira | FREE to the PUBLIC — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. For ages 1-3. 10-11 a.m. March 6. Free. 603-8043.
Saturday Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 3-4 p.m. March 7. Free. 603-8043.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. $18. 204-3830.