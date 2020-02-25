Workout ideas for March 2-8

Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Aerial Yoga is an ongoing class that uses the aerial hammock to move through yoga and other poses. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 22-April 30, 2020. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.