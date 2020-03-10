Workout ideas for March 16-22

Because of so many event cancellations please call to confirm event.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga to calm and strengthen body and mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Mar 16 and 18. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. March 17 and 19. $11. 300-4378.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. March 17. $20.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. March 17. Free. 490-5500.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. March 17. $20. 299-3000.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Men — Mindful Yoga Studio. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 19. $11. 300-4378.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Spring Equinox Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Ages 18 and up. 3-5 p.m. March 21. $25. 300-4378.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. March 16 and 19. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi with Monk Yun Rou — Tucson Jewish Community Center. Tai Chi movement, meditation, and mayhem. 6:15-8:15 p.m. March 19. $20. 1-954-695-1877.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Chair class. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. March 18. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Beginners welcome. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. March 21. $10. 955-5200.
MARTIAL ARTS
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. March 16 and 18. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults — TKD Wellness. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Capoeira Jr | Precapoeira 6 Week Session — Movement Culture. Ages 3 and up. 4-4:45 p.m. March 18, 25; 3-4 p.m. March 21. $65. 603-8043.
Family Capoeira — Movement Culture. For ages 1-3. 10-11 a.m. March 20. Free. 603-8043.
Saturday Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture. 3-4 p.m. March 21. Free. 603-8043.
BELLY DANCE
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. March 17, 18; 5-6 p.m. March 18; noon-1 p.m. March 21. $12. 261-0216.
Shimmy & Shine: Belly Dance Fitness — Xanadu Dance Studio. Ages 16 and up. 9-10 a.m. March 21. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. All-levels class. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 21. $12. 261-0216.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. $18. 204-3830.
Flex Friday HIIT Workout with The Gym of Tucson — Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Suite 160. Hosted by The Gym of Tucson Team. 6-7 p.m. March 20. $10 for class and a beverage. 268-8543.
Beer + Bikes — Button Brew House. Meet at Button Brew House at 11 a.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck fare. 11 a.m.- noon. March 21. Free. 268-8543.