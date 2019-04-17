FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine week series. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. April 27. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. This class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Meditation/Martial arts
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. April 22, 29 and May 6. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Other workout ideas
YoSoul Saturdays — Total body workout set to hip hop, rap, latin and afro-Caribbean. $12.
Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. 603-8043.
Tucson Transformation Gym, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. 807-2011.
Healthy Kids Running Series — Christopher Columbus Park, 4600 N. Silverbell Road. This five week, non-profit race was started to get kids moving, and to make awareness of childhood obesity. Ages 2-14. To register healthykidsrunningseries.org/race-locations/tucson-az/. 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 28. $10. 270-5512. healthykidsrunningseries.org.