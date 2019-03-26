FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. April 3, 10, 17 and 27. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners are welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Martial arts/Meditation
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. April 1. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Other workout ideas
Algorhythm Fitness — Movement Culture. A mixture of cardio and strength training for a total body workout. All levels welcome. Bring water and workout mat if possible. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays; noon-1 p.m. Sundays. $10; $30 for four classes; $60 unlimited monthly classes. 870-0963.
YoSoul Saturdays — Total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. Bring water and a mat. $12.
Downtown — Movement Culture. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. 603-8043.
South — Tucson Transformation Gym, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. 807-2011.