FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. May 29. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. May 30 per month. $55. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Yoga
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. A slower moving class supportive in regards to their individual needs. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Peaceful Pelvic Therapuetic Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. 6-7:30 p.m. May 28. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Intro to Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Learn the basics of a traditional Hatha yoga practice. Ages 16 and up. Noon-1 p.m. June 1. $10. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. June 2. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Martial arts
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Other workout ideas
Algorhythm Fitness — Movement Culture Studio, 435 E. Ninth St. A mixture of cardio and strength training for a total body workout. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays; noon-1 p.m. Sundays. $10. 870-0963.
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture. Set to hip hop, rap, afro-caribbean, and latin music. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness into a blissful hour-long session. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.