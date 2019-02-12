FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. $55 per month. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.Nov. 29-May 30. $55. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. $7 per walk-in class; $45 for each 9-week series. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Dec. 4-May 28. $45. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. This advanced class focuses is to Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Dec. 4-May 28. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Chair class with slow but smooth movements to work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. $24. 465-2890. .
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Jan. 3-Feb. 21. $5. 465-6561. .
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners are welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Jan. 19-March 30. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners are welcome for this introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. Jan. 12-March 30. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E 22nd St. Program has been shown to reduce pain, improve physical and cognitive function, relieve depression, and increase quality of life. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Free. 594-5285. .
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 14-Dec. 30. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 12-Dec. 31. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Nov. 6-April 30. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 12-Dec. 31. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays.Jan. 12-March 30. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. Dec. 15, 22, Jan. 12-March 30. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This is a donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All proceeds from class go to a designated group each month. All levels welcomed. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Jan. 13-March 31. Donations appreciated. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. Jan. 13-March 24. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Meditation/Martial arts
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 5-Dec. 30. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Bldg, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Jan. 14, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 6. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Introduction to Aikido, The Art of Peace — Martial Arts of Tucson Dojo, 4815 E. Speedway. Learn the Art of Peace- turning conflict into harmonious engagement with effective hand-to-hand and weapons techniques with applications in self-defense, self-development, meditation and centering. Ages 12 and up. Please arrive 10-15 early and wear loose, sturdy clothing. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27. Free. 325-0290. martialartsoftucson.com.
Silent Meditation — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Dec. 11, 18, Jan. 8-Feb. 26. Free. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Something new
Ab Fab - core workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A serious 30-minute core workout class that gets you in, out, and rocking that mid-section fitness. Class will help you safely engage and strengthen all the muscles of your core including abs, back, and sides. Wear workout clothes, sneakers or bare feet and bring water. 5-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Jan. 14-March 28. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy class to experience the environment of a group fitness class paired with the ability to tailor your workout to your own needs and abilities...plus, a great playlist to pump you up while you move. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Jan. 8-March 29. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. No dancing or stripping, just exercises that focus on arms, legs and core muscles. Always features sexy fun music playlists. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 15-March 26. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Belly Dance Blast — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels welcome, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, bring a hip scarf if you have one. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Jan. 9-March 27. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Femme - Dance Choreography Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Some dance experience is recommended.It is fairly fast paced with the choreography. Wear clothes to move and bend in, like workout or yoga clothes. Wear sneakers and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. Jan. 10-March 28. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Belly Dance Fusion Class — The Hoff Studio. Intro class, to learn body isolation, bellydance basic movements, tribal combos, group dynamics, and how to follow cues. Wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, and bring water. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays. Jan. 13-March 31. $10. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.