FITNESS
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 14-Dec. 30. Closed March 18, May 27. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Through Aug. 29. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 12-Dec. 31. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. A slower moving class focusing on Hatha yoga’s basic principles of alignment through individualized attention and instruction. Beginning students or those returning to yoga after an injury or other challenge will find this class to be very supportive in regards to their individual needs. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. May 14-July 30. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Peaceful Pelvic Therapuetic Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Focuses on stretching, strengthening, softening, and stabilizing the pelvis. Benefits include increased blood circulation and increased vitality to the root of the body, supporting the base of all movement. 6-7:30 p.m. May 21, 28, June 18 and 25. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. May 7- Dec. 31. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 12-Dec. 31. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Through July 31. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. May 15-July 31. (closed July 3). $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. March 16-June 29. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Take Flight at the Yoga Wall with Jaimie Perkunas — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Suite 103. June 15-Intro to Arm Balances. This workshop will help you find the area of strength and connection required to work towards arm balance. June 22-Intro to Inversions. This workshop will help you develop a solid foundation to safely build upon along with use of the yoga wall. 2-4 p.m. June 15 and 22. $35. 329-5858. yogaistherapy.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Comprehensive safely guiding physical, meditative, and yoga breathing techniques for optimal health. 9-10:45 a.m. Sundays; 10:45 a.m.-noon. Sundays. June 2-Dec. 22. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week! — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. $55 per month. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. May 16, 20, 23, 30, June 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, July 1, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29. $55. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. May 6-Dec. 16. Closed May 27, June 10 and Sept. 2. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. May 7-July 16. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. April 30-July 16. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Easy to learn and relaxing. Ages 18 and up. $24 for 4 classes. 1-2 p.m. June 5, 12, 19 and 26. $24. 465-2890. .
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 20 and 27. $5. 465-6561. .
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 5-Dec. 30. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. 9th St Tucson. Beginner Capoeira Classes - Tucson Capoeira These are ongoing classes where anyone can join, no previous experience necessary. It covers all aspects of Capoeira; martial-arts, dance, music, abrobatics, culture, language and more. It focuses on developing the students rhythm, reflexes, balance, co-ordination and increasing strength and flexibility as they learn. Basics classes are focused on building and refining capoeira technique and basic skills. Although every class is different, a typical class consists of a guided warm-up using capoeira movements followed by practicing sequences of capoeira movements both individually and in partners and general physical conditioning exercises to build strength, balance, and agility. Basics classes also introduce capoeira music and end with a capoeira roda open to all students. Basics classes are appropriate for students of all levels and are a great place for new students to start. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. March 2-Dec. 28 (excluding Nov. 23 and 30); 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Feb. 27-Dec. 30 (excluding July 31). $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. March 2-Dec. 28 and March 27. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Set to hip hop, rap, afro-caribbean, and latin music. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness into a blissful hour-long session. No fitness, dance, or yoga experience necessary. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. May 11-July 27. $12. 603-8043. .