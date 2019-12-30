Workout ideas

TAI CHI
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano leads classes, beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. $8. 490-4012. Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 2. $11. 300-4378. Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up through The J. Call, 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 31. $20. Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yoga and laughter to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy-based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 4. $11. 300-4378. All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Class with a focus on body positivity, self-care and social justice. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 4. $7. 333-5905. Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 5. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we’ll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 5. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A moderately paced hatha flow yoga class with a focus on alignment that is set to an ever-fresh playlist of electronic music and beats. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 5. $7. 333-5905.
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7 and up — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without a mental health diagnosis. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skills and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 30, Jan. 1. $40. 603-8043. Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Beginner ongoing classes where anyone can join, no previous experience necessary. Appropriate for students of all levels and are a great place for new students to start. 4-6 p.m. Dec. 30. $80. 603-8043. t
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13 and up — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without a mental health diagnosis. 11 a.m. to noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20. 419-7837.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. This class covers the basic fundamentals of the aerial hoop, also known as lyra. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. Hot Cocoa 5k Run/Walk — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Race includes snacks, water and hot cocoa. Professionally timed race and prizes for overall make and female winner and five-year age group. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. $20. 229-5050. Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina and develop a larger aerial vocabulary and skill set. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830.