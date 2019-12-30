Workout ideas

TAI CHI

YOGA

Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. $8. 490-4012. Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 2. $11. 300-4378. Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up through The J. Call, 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 31. $20. Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yoga and laughter to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500.