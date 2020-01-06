Workout ideas

Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 11. $11. 300-4378.

All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Class with a focus on body-positivity, self-care, and social justice. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 11 and 18. $7. 333-5905.

Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 12,. $20. 1-503-507-8639.