Workout ideas

TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Twice Per Week — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve, balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Jan. 6 and 9. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Movements can be adapted for all levels of mobility, including seated. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 7. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while improving balance, range of motion and flexibility. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays.$5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes. Beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Jan. 11. $10. 955-5200.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Jan. 7 and 9. $11. 300-4378.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga at The JCC (Jewish Community Center) — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 7. $20. 299-3000.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Aerial Yoga is an ongoing class that uses the aerial hammock to move through yoga and other poses. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 11. $11. 300-4378.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Class with a focus on body-positivity, self-care, and social justice. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 11 and 18. $7. 333-5905.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 12,. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A moderately paced hatha flow yoga class with a focus on alignment that is set to an ever-fresh playlist of electronic music and beats. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $7. 333-5905.
MARTIAL ARTS
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Participants will learn to climb, invert, and lock in, as well as basic tricks. Beginners welcome. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. A mixed level class that uses the aerial hammock to learn a variety of skills, tricks, drills and sequences. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830.
Belly Dance Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Learn classic belly dance techniques, conditioning drills and fun dance combos. All levels are welcome, no dance experience necessary. Ages 16 and up. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, bring a hip scarf if you have one or scarves and jingles are available to borrow. Bring water. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 11. $7. 333-5905.