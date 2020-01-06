Workout ideas

TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve, balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Jan. 13 and 16. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Movements can be adapted for all levels of mobility, including seated. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 14. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Gentle but powerful chair class. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while improving balance, range of motion and flexibility. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes, beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Jan. 18. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Yoga for real bodies — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 14 and 16. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Jan. 14 and 16. $11. 300-4378.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 14. $20.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 14. Free. 490-5500.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 18. $11. 300-4378.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Class with a focus on body-positivity, self-care, and social justice. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 18. $7. 333-5905.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 19. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 19. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $7. 333-5905.
MARTIAL ARTS
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 13, and 15. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. This class covers the basic fundamentals of the aerial hoop, aka lyra. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina and develop a larger aerial vocabulary and skill set. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830.