Workout ideas

Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.

Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.

Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 18. $11. 300-4378.