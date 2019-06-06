FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health —St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. June 10 and 13. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Easy to learn and relaxing. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 12. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Beginning Hatha Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Restorative with Yoga Nidra — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. 6-7:30 p.m. June 11. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Health at Jacome: Inspired Fitness — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. A gentle Vinyasa style class that is appropriate for absolute beginners and those who are more experienced. Classes incorporate traditional and modern poses to help explore and discover your mind body connection. 7:30-8:30 a.m. June 15. Free. 428-8775. inspiredfitnessaz.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Take Flight at the Yoga Wall with Jaimie Perkunas — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Suite 103. Intro to arm balances. 2-4 p.m. June 15. $35. 329-5858. yogaistherapy.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. 9-10:45 a.m. Sundays; 10:45 a.m.-noon. Sundays. $15. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. June 16. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
MARTIAL ARTS
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. 9th St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Children will begin to learn the basics of Tucson Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Students will develop balance, motor skills, coordination, speed, strength and more. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness. Bring water and a mat. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $12. 603-8043.