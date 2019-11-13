FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Movements can be adapted for all levels of mobility, including seated. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention-Advanced — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. 9:15-10:15 a.m. Nov. 6, 13 and 20. $10; $35 a month. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20. $10; $35 a month. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 20. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes, beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Slow-Flow Hatha Yoga — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church (chapel room), 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road. 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 and 21. $8. 1-603-365-7828. sarahparentyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Chair Yoga — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church (chapel room), 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road. This class is taught by a retired nurse/nurse educator and geared toward a mature audience. 18 and up. 10-11 a.m. Nov. 21. $8. 1-603-365-7828. sarahparentyoga.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 8-9 a.m. Nov. 24. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.