What do you do when one of the top dance schools in the country gives a performance?
You go, of course.
Here’s your chance: You can catch the University of Arizona School of Dance’s “Premium Blend” through Nov. 18.
The performance will feature works created by dance legends Martha Graham and George Balanchine.
Opening is the Balanchine piece, “Concerto Barocco.” It is 80 years old but still fresh and exciting. Performed to Bach’s Double Violin Concerto in D Minor, each principal dancer portrays the violins. Dance Critic Clive Barnes said of the piece: “The three hallmarks of the American classic style are poetry, athleticism, and musicality, and these three graces are exquisitely exploited by ‘Concerto Barocco.’ ”
The closing dance is Graham’s “Panorama,” whose central theme is social protest. “ ‘Panorama,’ is revealing,” said a New York Times review. “The content of the piece is conveyed by movement: The vigorous dynamics, the use of overlapping units of dancers, the shape of the bodies that telegraphs the spirit of militancy and, also, contemplation. Emotion is abstracted to its essence. It is Graham’s way.”
In between these two blockbusters will be “House of Life,” a new dance choreographed by Christopher Compton and Jory Hancock, and “Sentinel,” choreographed by David Berkey.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 16; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; and 1:30 and 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. on the UA campus. Tickets to the 90-minute performance (with one intermission) are $35, with discounts available. They are available at 621-1162 or tickets.arizona.edu.