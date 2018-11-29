VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Artists’ Books: Focus on Photography — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Poetry and photographs on various subjects. Dec. 7-Feb. 16. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Francisco — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Tucson folk artist Francisco Franklin. Dec. 2-9. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Works on Paper Art Exhibit by Nancy Drigotas — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. An abstract look at nature and the universe on paper from paintings and monotypes. Through Dec. 31. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Receptions
Phantasmal — Old Town Artisans, 186 N. Meyer Ave. Works of fancy and fantasy by Annalisa Loevenguth, Ivan Arredondo, Toreenee Wolf, Wayne Crandall, Jorge Vergeli. View the art, wine tasting at Old Town Wine & Beer and Elliot Jones on the piano at Dusty Monk Pub. Dec. 7-Jan. 4. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. 620-1725. arthousecentro.com.
"Crossroads" — Gallery One Art on Broadway, 1 E. Broadway and 1 W. Broadway, at Stone. Mixed media works on paper by Tucson artist Marius Johnston. Reception: 3-7 p.m. Dec. 8. Through Jan. 3. 789-7784.
Et cetera
Holiday Art Walk benefitting Pima Animal Care Center — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Shop hand-curated southwest gifts, ornaments and décor. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. $30 for two ornaments includes the studio fee to return a week later to paint. We will then glaze and fire them. $10 each additional ornament. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
First Friday Mosaics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Monthly topic: using Thinset in Mosaics. Tips, tricks and troubleshooting for mosaics. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 7. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Make 'n Take: Double Stranded Bracelet with Vivian Enos — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Create a bone bracelet to take home. Call to register. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5285.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona art docent Tammy Bearden discusses surrealism. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Ornament Painting Party — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint to decorate your tree or for gifts. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 8. $20 for two flat ornaments, includes studio fee. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Natural Wreath Making Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Using natural materials such as acorns, devil's claw, pine cones, herbs and greenery to create holiday wreaths. All ages. Register online. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11. $15. 724-5220. webcms.pima.gov.
Mosaics 1-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Create a small mosaic using your found and personal items. Learn the Direct Method. Register online. Ages 16 and up. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 14 and 21. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Make 'n Take: Make colorful, homemade greeting cards — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Making greeting cards using collage and other techniques. This is a class for adults. Register by visiting the information desk or calling 594-5285. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 14.