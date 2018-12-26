FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
"A Fist Full of Christmas" Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Pinnacle Peak Pistoleros wild west show about the magic of Christmas. Family friendly. 7-7:30 and 8-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3-6. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
World Hypnosis Day — Woods Memorial Public Library, 3455 N. First Ave. Everything you wanted to know about hypnosis, what it feels like, and how it can help you improve your life. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 4. Free. 888-9338. tucsonhypnosisprofessionals.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 5. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5. $20 per 15 minute reading, tax deductible donation. 461-2910.
50,000 Meals Packathon — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Help pack 50,000 meals in an hour for Casa Maria. Lunch served after packing. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 296-6149. stpaulsumctucson.org.
Discover OLLI-UA! in Green Valley — Community Learning Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Learn about OLLI-UA’s life enriching education program for ages 50 and up. Over 90 classes to choose from including science, art, history, literature, field trips, dining out, community volunteerism and more. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 8. Free. 626-9039. olli.arizona.edu.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, home made cobbler and beverage. $5 child's plate. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.