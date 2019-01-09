“Copper Creek: Genesis” debuts at 8:30 p.m. at the Oracle View cinema.

If you go

What: World premiere of "Three Nights in Hell."

A film by: Tucson filmmaker Peter Leon.

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway.

Cost: $7 in advance through peterleon.org or $8 day of show.

Et cetera: Pips Cakes will sell doughnuts at the screening.