There’s low-budget movies and then there’s the movies that Tucson filmmaker Peter Leon makes.
They fall into the category of “zero budget.”
His latest project, the adventure comedy “Three Nights In Hell,” had a budget of $2,000 raised through crowd-source fundraising.
No, he is quick to note, he’s not in it for the money, and his end game is not to move to Hollywood and become the next Judd Apatow or Kevin Smith.
“My goal is just to have fun and keep pumping out fun projects with my buddies,” said the 34-year-old who works a day job at Tucson Medical Center. “I don’t really have an end game.”
Leon will host a world premiere screening of the film on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Loft Cinemas.
Leon, who has been making both shorts and full-length features since he was 8 years old, started writing the screenplay with J. Patrick Ohlde in October, 2017. They finished last January and started filming in July; Leon directed and Ohlde had an acting role.
For two months, the Tucson native and a cast and crew of about 20 filmed all over Tucson, including a shootout scene in a park area behind the downtown court complex. The movie, which includes scenes of violence and plenty of cursing, follows three sisters as they seek vigilante revenge against a ruthless drug lord who killed their brother.
It also features plenty of what Leon describes as “low budget schlock in the best way possible and non-stop action, laughs and ridiculousness from start to finish.” And there are doughnuts. After all what’s cops movie without doughnuts?
Which is why Leon has invited a doughnut-maker to Tuesday’s screening. The small-scale baker Pips Cakes (facebook.com/Pipscakes) will sell doughnuts at the screening.
“Three Nights in Hell” is Leon’s eighth film in a catalogue that includes the zombie flick “Copper Creek Genesis” and the 1920s mobster comedy “Zero Point Theory.” They are available for sale or download on Leon’s website, peterleon.org