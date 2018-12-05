OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 13. 955-5200.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 13 and 20. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 and 20. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 13-15, 19-21. 955-5200.
Birds and Botany — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to learn about common desert birds and plants. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 14. 724-5375.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. A child-friendly fun, to learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30. Dec. 14. 724-5375.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A 1.6 mile hike with one small hill climb. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. 733-5153.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16. 377-5060.
History Hike: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Tombstone. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. 459-2555.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about a variety of Cholla cactus and their relationship to the desert. Wear walking shoes. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. 733-5153.
Natural Wreath Making Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Use natural materials such as mesquite beans, devil’s claw, pine cones, acorns, herbs, and greenery from our gardens to create unique holiday wreaths. Materials and space are limited. Online registration required. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $15. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House. Led by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 15. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email education@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. Dec. 15. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Agua Caliente Park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15. 724-5375.
Duck ID Workshop — Agua Caliente Park. Start with a classroom discussion of the groups of ducks that occur here and learn to look for field marks to identify the various species. Then, observe and identify ducks on the pond. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 16. $15. 724-5375.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Learn the story of the Saguaro. Ranger talk. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 16. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16. 664-4133.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Dec. 17-19. 733-5153.
Birding — Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road. A guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 19. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18. 749-8700.
Rincon Valley Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for this two mile, two hour hike to talk about the history of cattle and land abuse at the park, as well as current and future ecosystem health. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18. 733-5153.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 19. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Flora, Fauna & Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 19. 749-8700.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19. 459-2555.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East. A moderately difficult 5.5 mile hike. Ages 12 and up. Call for reservations. 2-8 p.m. Dec. 20. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservations. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21. 733-5153.