'Year of the Rabbit' brings good luck to Tucson Chinese center

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center will host its first Lunar New Year’s event in three years on Saturday, Jan. 21.

2023 is the “Year of the Rabbit,” and you know what they say about rabbits: They bring good luck.

Last summer, in what the center’s leadership admitted was beyond improbable, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center was awarded a pair of federal grants totaling more than $300,000.

Longtime volunteer Executive Director Susan Chan says it wasn’t luck so much as fate playing its hand.

Or perhaps a bit of both.

Last spring, Chan received an email inviting the center to apply for a pair of federal grants through the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a first; in its 23 years, the center had never applied for any grants.

But the COVID years that closed the center for more than two years and forced it to put its colorful celebrations like Lunar New Year on hold needed a bit of a jump-start, a mission tweak that would serve its community in this new pandemic landscape.

“We can’t do what we did before; we have to think outside the box,” Chan said, and part of that included reaching out to the community at large, offering its space to health officials to hold vaccination clinics and handing out masks to anyone who asked.

“During the three years, we did a lot of vaccine clinics. We did outreach. We gave out a lot of masks. We did our share to help,” said Chan. “A lot of people put blame, calling it the Chinese virus. During that time, we did have anti-Asian comments (sent) to us. A couple of times I received phone calls, and one of them I had to report to the FBI.”

The anti-Asian/anti-Chinese hatred nationwide and even in Tucson became so volatile that the center hosted a Zoom roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials about ways to stay safe.

More than 100 people attended, Chan said.

Then came that email last April encouraging the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to apply for the CDC and NIH grants.

What the heck, Chan thought. She recruited a pair of University of Arizona medical professors — Dr. Howard Eng, who teaches pharmacy and public health at the University of Arizona; and Dr. Zhao Chen, associate dean of research for the UA’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health — and tapped retired attorney Robin Blackwood, who is an expert in Tucson Chinese history, to help her write the grant proposals.

Chan said they weren’t holding their breath. Plenty of people had warned them that rarely, if ever, does an organization win a grant on its first try, so their expectations were not especially high.

Never say never.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Chan said of learning in August that the center had landed a $100,000 CDC grant and an NIH grant that could top $200,000 over a five-year span. “Usually it takes years for you to receive such a grant, and the first time out, we received it. We were shocked … and elated.”

The one-time CDC grant funds a study addressing the disparities of COVID-19 on Pima County’s Asian communities. The NIH’s $45,000-a-year “All of Us” grant, which is renewable up to five years, allows the center to research health patterns among its seniors to identify ways to provide better health care to meet their needs. It’s part of the “All of Us” program’s Precision Medicine Initiative with its partners, Asian Health Coalition and Asian Engagement and Recruitment Core.

Chan said a big focus of the center’s “All of Us” grant work will be to develop a healthy Asian living program for its seniors that will include educational speakers addressing ways to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle and a nutrition program that the center hopes will grow into something similar to Meals on Wheels, a meal-delivery system for the community’s most vulnerable seniors. They also would like to start some sort of home health care program, Chan said.

If the pandemic had an upside, it was that it forced the Chinese Cultural Center to rethink its mission and how it achieves it, Chan said.

“Because of the pandemic, we have to have a different way to run the center. We can’t do what we did before; we have to think outside the box,” she said, including collaborating with the UA East Asian Studies program on several programs including expanding the center’s popular school field trip series with a focus on underrepresented area schools and bringing in nationally known authors including documentarian Curtis Chin and New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford.