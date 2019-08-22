FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. Closed Sept. 3. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Closed Sept. 3. $10. 1-203-470-9549.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in The Foothills UMC Community Center, 4625 E. River Road. Seniors welcome. Mats and props provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 28. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga — St Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. First class free. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Closed Sept. 2. Free first class; $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Free. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Chair Yoga Class for Beginners — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Presented by Vivianne Uyeda. 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Aug. 30. Free. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. All levels. Bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
HoCo Fest: Yoga + Sound with Gabriela Pintado & Quiahuitl — YOGAnnex, 439 N. Sixth Ave. Breathing exercises, yoga postures, and relaxation techniques while harmonizing body and mind through the sound experience. Noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $25. 622-8848. facebook.com.
HOCO Fest: Yoga + Meditation with Gabriela Pintado — YOGAnnex, 439 N. Sixth Ave., Suite 101. Flow through a sixty minute vinyasa practice with breathing techniques and yoga postures, followed by a thirty minute guided meditation (Yoga Nidra), the practice of yogic sleep. A portion of the proceeds will go towards People's Defense Initiative. Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $15. 622-8848. facebook.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Sept. 1. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. . 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free first class. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
HoCo Fest: Sound Healing with Lindsey Banis — YOGAnnex, 439 N.Sixth St. Tones from crystal bowls and a crystal quartz harp to relax the mind and allow all tension from the body to dissolve while raising your vibrational frequency and balancing your chakras. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. $25. 622-8848. facebook.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina and develop a larger aerial vocabulary and skill set. Ages 16 and up. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.