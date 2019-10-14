FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23. $10. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. $30 for 5 classes. 1-2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. 11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 25. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 22. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $20. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Chair Yoga — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church (chapel room), 11200 E. Sundance Drive. This class is taught by a retired nurse/nurse educator and geared toward a mature audience. 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. $8. 1-603-365-7828. sarahparentyoga.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 26. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 8-9 a.m. Oct. 27. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
All Day Sit: Meditation — Little Chapel of All Nations on the UA Campus, 1401 E. First St. Sit 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. with a vegetarian potluck lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There will be 25 minute sits with walking meditation in between. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free first class; $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.