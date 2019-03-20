FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
- St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month.
- Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks.
- The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. March 27. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners welcome. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Peaceful Pelvic Therapuetic Yoga Class — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road. Focuses on stretching, strengthening, softening, and stabilizing the pelvis. 6-7:30 p.m. March 26. $15. 834-4862. lyndirivers.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels welcome. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays.Jan. 12-March 30. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Wildlife Yoga for Kids — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Bring a mat or towel. 10-10:30 a.m. March 31. $10. 629-0100. facebook.com.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Donations appreciated.
Martial Arts/ Meditation
Ab Fab - core workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. 30-minute core workout. Wear workout clothes, sneakers or bare feet and bring water. 5-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. $6.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. 5:45-6:45 p.m. March 25. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture. Beginner Capoeira. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Children learn the basics of Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Other workout ideas
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy, group fitness class. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. $6.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. $6.
Algorhythm Fitness — Movement Culture Studio. A challenging full body workout including core. Ages 18 and up. 12:15-1:15 p.m. March 31; 6:15-7:15 p.m. March 28. $10; $30 for four classes; $60 for unlimited monthly; 1/2 off first class. 870-0963.
Femme - Dance Choreography Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Some dance experience is recommended. Wear sneakers and clothes you can move in and water. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. $6.
YoSoul Saturdays — Set to hip hop, rap, afro-caribbean, and latin music. A total body workout that fuses yoga, dance, and fitness into a blissful hour-long session. No fitness, dance, or yoga experience necessary. Bring water and a mat. $12.
- Movement Culture. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. 603-8043.
- Tucson Transformation Gym, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. 807-2011.