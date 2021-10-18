You won't believe your eyes when these magicians hit the stage in Tucson

After more than a year of no abracadabras or now-you-see-it, now-you-don’ts, some of Tucson’s top magic talent is heading back to the live stage for the 33rd anniversary of a magical Tucson tradition.

The Society of American Magicians’ “Stars of Magic” returns to the Berger Center for the Performing Arts for a show on Saturday, Oct. 23, featuring some of Tucson’s top magic talent.

The hometown favorite husband-and-wife team John Shryock and Mari Lynn head the lineup that includes Adrian Van Vactor, Valerie Spell, Rod Robison, Mike Bekedam, Art Trillo, Dan MacInnis, Stephen Levine and the Shryock’s teen daughter, Jasmine.

Magic is a Shryock family affair. Throughout his daughters’ lifetimes — Jasmine is 16 and Hailey is 13 — the family has been performing magic together. Last week, they were at Los Angeles’s famed Magic Castle, where the girls joined their parents for a closing act — the same act they will perform at the Stars of Magic on Saturday, Shryock said.