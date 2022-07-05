You'll get hooked on this Tucson art exhibition

When Canadian blacksmith Matt Jenkins found himself stuck in a creative hole, he turned to hooks to help get him out.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of 2016, a leap year, Jenkins spent an hour a day at Cloverdale Forge in St. Andrews, Manitoba, using the materials he had on hand to design and create different styles of hooks, according to press materials.

The end result was “#366hooks: Form and Designed Revealed Over a Year’s Time,” an exhibition of his final works that has made its way to Sculpture Tucson’s Post House, 3420 E. River Road. It will be on display at the facility through Aug. 15.

The hooks are presented on 12 large boards, each board representing a different month of the year.

The traveling collection is being toured through the United States by the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America. Guests can visit the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.

For more information. visit sculpturetucson.org

