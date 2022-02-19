 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young artists will be celebrated at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books will honor 24 young artists who competed in the Young Artists competition. The contest is sponsored by Friends of Western Art and the Tucson Festival of Books.

The winners will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the West Food Court and Entertainment Stage.

Winners are: Harriet Nelson, grade 2, Hermosa Montessori; Ava Grace Erlacher, grade 1, no school given; Taylor French, grade 2, Tanque Verde Elementary; Brianna Streicher, grade 1, Manzanita Elementary; Aaron Li, grade 3, Basis Oro Valley Primary.

Sophia Jacobson, grade 5, Presidio School; Paloma Urban, grade 4, no school given; Rebecca Perez, grade 5, Gallego Intermediate; Mia Trinh, grade 5, Homeschool; Kayenibah Burnside, grade 4, Manzo Elementary.

Chaemin Lee, grade 8, Basis Oro Valley; Anna Taylor, grade 7, Civano Middle School; Issabella Marti, grade 7, Mansfeld Magnet Middle School; Josephine Burnside, grade 7, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy; Mayleen Badilla, grade 7, Gallego Intermediate.

Anissa Montiel, grade 8, Gallego Intermediate; Colin Uidenich, grade 8, Civano Middle School; Dharani Rodda, grade 7, Gallego Intermediate; Brett Lewis, grade 11, Tanque Verde High School; Ginger Tuck, grade 10, Tanque Verde High School.

Sophie Estrada, grade 10, Tanque Verde High School; Kalee Jo Garcia, grade 11, Tanque Verde High School; Corinthian Querimit, grade 10, Basis Oro Valley; Edie Harper, grade 12, Tanque Verde High School.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

If you go

What: Tucson Festival of Books

When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13

Where: University of Arizona Mall and surrounding buildings

Website: TucsonFestivalofBooks.org

More information: See the Tucson Festival of Books special section in the Arizona Daily Star Sunday, March 6, for maps and schedules that you can take to help you navigate the festival.

