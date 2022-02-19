Young artists will be celebrated at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books will honor 24 young artists who competed in the Young Artists competition. The contest is sponsored by Friends of Western Art and the Tucson Festival of Books.
The winners will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the West Food Court and Entertainment Stage.
Winners are: Harriet Nelson, grade 2, Hermosa Montessori; Ava Grace Erlacher, grade 1, no school given; Taylor French, grade 2, Tanque Verde Elementary; Brianna Streicher, grade 1, Manzanita Elementary; Aaron Li, grade 3, Basis Oro Valley Primary.
Sophia Jacobson, grade 5, Presidio School; Paloma Urban, grade 4, no school given; Rebecca Perez, grade 5, Gallego Intermediate; Mia Trinh, grade 5, Homeschool; Kayenibah Burnside, grade 4, Manzo Elementary.
Chaemin Lee, grade 8, Basis Oro Valley; Anna Taylor, grade 7, Civano Middle School; Issabella Marti, grade 7, Mansfeld Magnet Middle School; Josephine Burnside, grade 7, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy; Mayleen Badilla, grade 7, Gallego Intermediate.
Anissa Montiel, grade 8, Gallego Intermediate; Colin Uidenich, grade 8, Civano Middle School; Dharani Rodda, grade 7, Gallego Intermediate; Brett Lewis, grade 11, Tanque Verde High School; Ginger Tuck, grade 10, Tanque Verde High School.
Sophie Estrada, grade 10, Tanque Verde High School; Kalee Jo Garcia, grade 11, Tanque Verde High School; Corinthian Querimit, grade 10, Basis Oro Valley; Edie Harper, grade 12, Tanque Verde High School.
