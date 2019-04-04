VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. April 13-May 30. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
RECEPTIONS
Art Reception- Day. Dreams with work by Harvey, Novelli and Scadron — Tucson International Airport Center Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Local artists Lisa Scadron and Lauren Harvey, and Amy Beth Novelli. Through June 2. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. April 13. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Bernal Gallery: Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Student artwork. Through May 3. Reception: 3-5 p.m. April 11. 206-6942. pima.edu.
ET CETERA
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies will be provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 29. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Living Art Bonsai Exhibition — Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Exhibiting 30 specimen trees and 30 beginner's trees. Vendor tent has bonsai trees for sale, raffle prizes, and locally made pots. Register for Bonsai Basics Classes beginning late April. Visit our website at tucsonbonsai.org. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily demonstrations. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 12-14. $15. 1-713-857-6231. tucsonbotanical.org.
Mosaics 2-Using Broken Pottery and Ceramics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Register at www.AndreaEdmundson.art. 9 a.m.- noon. April 12 and 19. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Heart of Tucson Art Spring Open Studio Tour — Blue Raven Art School and others. Mid-town artists invite art lovers to visit their studios during the Heart of Tucson Art Spring Open Studio Tour. Details and map at HeartofTucsonArt.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 and 14. 623-1003. heartoftucsonart.org.
UA Museum of Art Talk: The Portfolios of Max Klinger — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. German graphic artist was one of Germany's most daring artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Influenced by the artists Edvard Munch and Max Ernst, as well as the psychology of Sigmund Freud and the discoveries of Charles Darwin. For adults. 2-3 p.m. April 17. 594-5580.
An Evening of Fashion with Phoenix Art Museum Curator Dennita Sewell — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Sewell's talk will explore his groundbreaking work that took fashion photography out of the studio traditions and onto the streets. 6-7:30 p.m. April 18. 621-7869.
Hand Lettering — Color Me Mine, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Learn to create beautiful hand lettering. For adults and teens. 6:30-8 p.m. April 19. $35 includes instruction and supplies. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.