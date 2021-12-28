Zoppé circus brings its Big Top back to Tucson

Zoppé, the traveling circus with Old World attitude, returns to Tucson this week and is bringing its Big Top back with it.
The production, a regular visitor to town, left its giant tent at home in 2021, opting instead for an outdoor show, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Now that things are getting back to normal, sort of, Zoppé will be setting up the tent once again this Friday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 23 at 221 S. Avenida del Convento, south of West Congress Street and west of Interstate 10.
Dubbed "A New Life: La Vita Nuova," Zoppé's latest production honors the new world shaped by the global pandemic, according to press materials.
It will include performances from balance beam-and-trampoline team Mikhail and Alexel Drozdov, trapeze artist Disa Cameol, and a sword-balancing act from German Rodogell.
Tickets run $35-$50 for adults and $25-40 for children 12 and younger. For a full list of performance times, visit zoppe.net.
Gerald M. Gay
Reporter
Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.