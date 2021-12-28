 Skip to main content
Zoppé circus brings its Big Top back to Tucson

Giovanni Zoppé lets it all out at a Zoppé family circus production. The circus returns to Tucson this week. 

 Peter Speyer

Zoppé, the traveling circus with Old World attitude, returns to Tucson this week and is bringing its Big Top back with it. 

The production, a regular visitor to town, left its giant tent at home in 2021, opting instead for an outdoor show, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Now that things are getting back to normal, sort of, Zoppé will be setting up the tent once again this Friday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 23 at 221 S. Avenida del Convento, south of West Congress Street and west of Interstate 10. 

Dubbed "A New Life: La Vita Nuova," Zoppé's latest production honors the new world shaped by the global pandemic, according to press materials. 

It will include performances from balance beam-and-trampoline team Mikhail and Alexel Drozdov, trapeze artist Disa Cameol, and a sword-balancing act from German Rodogell.

Tickets run $35-$50 for adults and $25-40 for children 12 and younger. For a full list of performance times, visit zoppe.net

