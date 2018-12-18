FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Teachers from Wind River Tai Chi Chuan lead classes. Beginners welcomed. 8-9 a.m. Dec. 27 and 29. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Reduce stress with safe, gentle exercise to improve balance, range of motion and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Yoga
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 26 and 30. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Chair Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Participants can learn many kinds of yoga postures, breathing techniques, meditation and methods of relaxation, all while seated in a chair. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 27. $10. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. A free, beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Free. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, Room 200. Yin Yoga exercises the bones, lubricates the joints and deeply stretches the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. All levels. Ages 18 and up. 9-10:15 a.m. Dec. 29. $9. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Offers practitioners the opportunity to explore and become more in tune with their bodies via a practice that is soothing to the nervous system and pleasurable to the body. All levels of experience welcome. Ages 16 and up. Cash or Venmo. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. $7. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Martial arts
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Try something new
Belly Dance Blast — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels welcome, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, bring a hip scarf if you have one. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 26. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Zumba — Movement Culture. Zumba takes the "work" out of workout by mixing low and high-intensity moves to produce an awesome calorie-burning dance fitness party. Dance experience not necessary. Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 603-8043.