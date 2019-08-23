Environmentalists filed suit Friday seeking to overturn a recent federal Clean Water Act permit clearing the way for a 28,000-home development near the San Pedro River in Benson.
Six environmental groups charged in the federal lawsuit that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated four environmental laws, including the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, in approving the permit for the planned Villages at Vigneto project. The Corps reinstated the permit on July 26. It had previously approved, suspended, reinstated and again suspended the permit at various times since 2006.
At the center of the legal dispute is the Corps' decision to narrow the area of th project for which an environmental analysis was conducted. The Corps said that only 1,919 acres should be analyzed, while environmentalists in their lawsuit said that the entire 12,167 the developer ultimately seeks to build upon should be analyzed.