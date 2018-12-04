Erica Cota, Soreo In Home Support Services LLC

Known by her peers, superiors and patients for performing her job at an exemplary level as a Provider Relations Manager, Erica demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to her healthcare community partners. She has used her experience to help Soreo In Home Support Services find new ways to support existing caregiver staff and find individuals within Arizona who have a servant heart that may want to become caregiver. She gives of her time and talent to many external organizations, including serving in the Ambassadors Committee at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.