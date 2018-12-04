Erika Bean, Pfizer, Inc.

Erika graduated from the University of Arizona with a BS in Molecular & Cellular Biology.
Since 2008, Erika has worked for Pfizer, Inc and is a hospital account manager and a member of Leadership Lab, a professional development track for emerging leaders within the Pfizer organization.
Erika has served on the Junior League of Tucson Board for 3 years and is currently the President. Erika has also been involved with the Jewish Federation of Tucson Young Women’s Cabinet and recently completed the Greater Tucson Leadership program. Erika loves running, hiking and traveling with her husband Justin.