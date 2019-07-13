History: Good and excellent scores since 2015 but received a needs improvement rating May 29 and failed a follow-up inspection June 6.
What the inspector saw: Shrimp, lettuce, cheese and albondigas soup stored at unsafe temperatures; clean kitchen utensils stored in dirty containers; some foods had incorrect use-by dates; food debris buildup on refrigeration unit.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection June 11.
Comments: Owner Mark Erman said the violations were promptly corrected, and that customers were not affected. “We take health, our guests’ safety and the quality of our product very seriously, and although we disagree with some of the findings, we are grateful to have an opportunity to improve our standards,” he said.