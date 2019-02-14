I love...... pic.twitter.com/crXp02qblq— Bill Walton (@BillWalton) February 15, 2019
In a way ESPN got in on the Valentine’s Day theme Thursday, too: It paired its famously yin and yang broadcasting duo of Dave Pasch and Bill Walton to work the Utah-Arizona game for ESPNU on Valentine’s night.
“It’s just the way it was scheduled,” Pasch said with a smile.
The two broadcasting partners actually had a little fun earlier in the day, too, with Pasch curling around Walton’s outstretched arms to roll in a 10-footer off the glass while attending team shootarounds at Huntsman Center.
“That’s all you need,” a smiling Walton said. “That’s good.”
Pasch posted the video on Twitter, saying “if you want to see a @hoophall legend get taken to school, check (Arizona at Utah) tonight on ESPNU. Or simply watch this video.”