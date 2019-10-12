Six food service sites failed Pima County health inspections in September. Four passed their second re-inspections and two are awaiting re-inspection.
Here’s what you need to know:
Babylon Market
History: Good and excellent ratings since early 2016 but received a probation rating Sept. 11 and failed a re-inspection Sept 21.
What the inspector saw: Raw chicken in a bag was stored in the same box with zucchini; cheese products and raw chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; beef roasts thawing in prep sink; oven thermometers used to check refrigerator temperatures; hand wash sinks not labeled; no certified food protection manager and person in charge was not trained on proper procedures.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Oct. 2.
Comments: A manager said all items have been corrected.
Babylon Market Mobile Food Unit
Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent ratings in 2016 and 2017; received a needs improvement rating and passed a follow-up inspection in June 2018, then received a good rating the following October. Received a needs improvement rating Aug. 31 and failed a re-inspection Sept. 11.
What the inspector saw: Foods including meat and chicken stored at unsafe temperatures; clean utensils stored on dirty shelves; dirty food contact surfaces stored as clean; dirty non-food surfaces; floor and ceiling no longer maintained as smooth and cleanable; incorrect food protection manager certificate; does not meet the definition of a mobile food truck since it appears to be fixed to the main store.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Sept. 21.
Comments: A manager said all items have been corrected.
Brother’s Noodles
History: Received mostly good ratings except for a needs improvement in late 2016; received a probationary rating Sept. 17 and failed a re-inspection Oct. 3.
What the inspector saw: Raw beef, fish and chicken stored above vegetables and ready-to-eat foods; egg rolls and cabbage sitting at room temperature; nail clippers next to knives in prep area; no discard dates on prepared foods; rodent droppings throughout facility; live roaches observed in facility; improper thawing of meats; dirty floors, walls and ceiling; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Comments: A message asking for comment was not returned by deadline.
Dollar Tree #6544
History: Excellent ratings from 2016 through 2018 until a needs improvement rating Sept. 5 and a fail Sept. 17.
What the inspector saw: Sinks in restrooms, hand sink and mop sink had no hot water; ants observed in storage area.
Follow-up: Passed second re-inspection Sept. 27.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Mi Nidito Restaurant
History: Received good and excellent ratings since 2002 until a needs improvement rating Sept. 12 and a fail Sept. 18.
What the inspector saw: Prep table reach-in cooling units and holding walk-in refrigerator maintaining unsafe temperatures.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Oct. 2.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment; phone was not answered and had no voice mail.
Sushi Lounge
History: Good and excellent ratings since the beginning of 2017 until a needs improvement rating Sept. 18 and a fail Sept. 30.
What the inspector saw: Food stored at unsafe temperatures; food containers stored on floor; dirty walls and floors; dirty utensils stored as clean; accumulation of food debris and grease on shelves and near equipment; employee food stored with food service food; chemical sanitizer contained insufficient chlorine.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is scheduled Oct. 10.
Comments: A message left for comment was not returned before deadline.
Sept. inspections by the numbers
5,076
Food service licenses in Pima County
372
Excellent and good inspections
28
Needs improvement inspections
10
Probationary and failed inspections
Source: Pima County Health Department
Excellent ratings
More than 250 food service establishments earned excellent marks in September health inspections. View the full list at tucson.com/excellent.