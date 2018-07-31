Estate sales differ from your typical garage sale in that they often offer the entire contents of a house, usually due to a death in the family or other extenuating circumstances.
Several professional estate sale companies, such at The Girls, The Browns are Selling and Caring Transitions, hold 1-2 sales every weekend. Other, more high-end companies, such as Carchedi Estate Sales, hold sales about once a month. The Girls even have an estate sale store at 3728 E. Grant Road that is open daily and sells from several rotating estates at once.
On-site sales will often go half-off on prices about halfway through the sale.
Family-run estate sales that don't utilize professional companies will often post their sales on Craigslist.