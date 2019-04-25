VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Visual Expressions Art Reception — TUS Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Solo exhibition of local artist Eulalie Brown's works in watercolor. Open 24 hours. May 6-Aug. 1. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Desert Artisans' Gallery Presents "For the Birds" — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Sharon Bertrand, Wanita Christensen, Nancy Cressler, Susan Libby and Judith Probst. May 7-Aug. 7. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 10. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Receptions
New Exhibit, "Drawing Down the Muse" — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Through May 24. Reception: 7-10 p.m. May 4. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Et Cetera
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire doodlers of all skill levels will be offered. Supplies provided. Adults only. 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 3. 594-5305. pima.bibliocommons.com.
First Friday Mosaics May — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Andrea Edmundson will show new techniques and talk about new resources. Come for tips, practice, refreshments, and camaraderie. Ages 16 and up. Register online at AndreaEdmundson.art. Limited seating. 10:30 a.m.-noon. May 3. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Tammy Bearden for a presentation on the brilliant art of pastel by examining portraits, still life paintings, and landscapes. 2-3 p.m. May 3. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Artisan and Craft Market — Presidio School, 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road. Local vendors showcasing glass work, soy waxed candles, tile coasters, metal signs, children's accessories and more. Food area and live performances a 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This event benefits the Performing Arts programs of Presidio’s K-12 students. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4. 881-5222. facebook.com.
Paper Mâché Playshop with Folk Artist Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Family fun making masks, animals, puppets using recycled items. For more information, fees and pre-registration email susancorl@hotmail.com or call. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4. $25. 394-2926. lowehouseproject.com.
Making Public Art Conservation Real: City of Tucson’s Public Art Collection — College of Fine Arts - University of Arizona, 1017 N. Olive Road. Rosa Lowinger, Principal of RLA Conservation, discussed the 100 pieces in the City's collection and what the conservation needs are. 5:30-7 p.m. May 6. 621-1302. eventbrite.com.
Spirited Painting with Pamela Wedemeyer Tubac Village Artist — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. No experience necessary. This is about having fun being creative with friends while expressing yourself through painting. All materials, wine and atmosphere for inspiration provided. 2-4 p.m. May 9. $35. 1-703-727-2867. lowehouseproject.com.