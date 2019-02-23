After Arizona lost at CU Events Center last week, Colorado coach Tad Boyle walked into the media room and spoke as a conquering hero.
“We took Arizona’s best shot,” he said, and then went on and on, telling CU fans he will next work on beating Arizona at McKale Center.
Earth to Boyle: Arizona doesn’t have a best shot this year.
The differences between basketball at Arizona and Colorado are pronounced. Immediately adjacent to the CU Events Center is a four-story parking garage similar to the Cherry Garage at McKale Center. At CU, parking is free. At Arizona, even in a historically bad year, it’s $15 to park close to McKale.
Boyle just received a $380,000-a-year raise and a contract rollover through 2022-23. That’s nuts: Colorado’s coach has gone 40-46 in Pac-12 games the last five seasons and has played in just one NCAA Tournament game, a loss.
But beating Arizona is a big deal, even when the Wildcats lose seven straight games. Perhaps that’s why Boyle felt compelled to say “this was another great victory by the Buffaloes tonight.”
Sean Miller and the Wildcats will carry the same target on a trip to Oregon State and Oregon this week. Consider this is the Payback Tour.
This isn’t new turf for Miller. As a young assistant coach at Pitt in 1995-96, Miller was part of a team that lost seven consecutive games as part of a 1-12 slide.
But that was different. Those losses were on the ledger of Pitt head coach Ralph Willard, and many of them came against the game’s Big East Conference giants: No. 1 UMass, No. 4 Villanova, No. 5 Georgetown and No. 15 Syracuse.
A bad team could get swallowed up and forgotten in those days. This Arizona team can’t hide.