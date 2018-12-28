Arkansas State defensive end Jarrod Chandler runs drills during practice at Salpointe High School in Tucson, on Dec. 26, 2018, in preparation for the Arizona Bowl.

Saturday’s game will be evenly matched, and it’s not just coach-speak.

Nevada averages 32.3 points per game, just a half-point more than the Red Wolves. A-State averages 24 more yards per game than Nevada, and holds the ball for exactly 1 minute 1 second more per game, on average. A-State allows just 1.6 fewer yards per game on defense. Both teams have 32 sacks.

And then there’s the name: Nevada is the Wolf Pack. Arkansas State is the Red Wolves.

“When I saw the matchup … I just thought this was one of the really great matchups of the bowl season,” Norvell said. “ I really think we’re very similar. Many of our strengths, offensively and defensively, are the same.”