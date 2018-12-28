Saturday’s game will be evenly matched, and it’s not just coach-speak.
Nevada averages 32.3 points per game, just a half-point more than the Red Wolves. A-State averages 24 more yards per game than Nevada, and holds the ball for exactly 1 minute 1 second more per game, on average. A-State allows just 1.6 fewer yards per game on defense. Both teams have 32 sacks.
And then there’s the name: Nevada is the Wolf Pack. Arkansas State is the Red Wolves.
“When I saw the matchup … I just thought this was one of the really great matchups of the bowl season,” Norvell said. “ I really think we’re very similar. Many of our strengths, offensively and defensively, are the same.”