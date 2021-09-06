Fall is on the horizon and those who want to pony up and celebrate the season have a unique opportunity at the Dia De Los Muertos Fundraising Event to benefit Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Longhorn Grill & Saloon, 28851 S. Nogales Highway in Amado.
“This event is to celebrate life and honor the ‘four-leggeds’ and ‘two-leggeds’ that have passed us before us and taught us lessons and given us grace and energy to move forward during our lives. This is also a chance to come together to do something fun that is meaningful for the animals while enjoying beautiful food at a local restaurant that gives so much back to the community,” said Karen Pomroy, who founded Equine Voices in 2004.
Since then, the nonprofit has rescued more than 1,200 equines who were abandoned, abused and used in drug smuggling and in the production of the drug Premarin. The sanctuary currently houses 55 horses and four burros and and is home to nine of 907 wild mustangs rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management in Northern California several years ago. Proceeds from the upcoming fundraiser will be used to to build an eight-stall barn and corrals where the wild mustangs will reside on 10 acres at the 25-acre sanctuary.
“The BLM uses helicopters to round up the horses, chasing them until they can’t run any more and then putting them in holding facilities. It is horrific. In the last round-up in Northern California, five horses died, including two babies. What is fueling these roundups is primarily the cattle industry, because, unlike cattle, horses don’t make a profit,” said Pomroy.
Pomroy is determined to continue providing a home, medical care and other support for equines in need and believes that the mission of the sanctuary resonates with many animal lovers in Southern Arizona. She hopes that people will support the cause at the fall event, which seeks to raise $100,000.
“We can do something locally that is good for animals in the midst of all the chaos in the world. We can’t control what is going on outside in the world, but we can create a successful event. We all need community and this is about coming together and stepping outside of ourselves to support something that is bigger than us,” Pomroy said.
