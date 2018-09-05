OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Hike it
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 and 16. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 18 and 21. 733-5153.
Butterfly Biology Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Begins with a presentation on the biology and diversity of butterflies, including tips to identify them. Bring a lunch for a break. Then we will employ our new skills to observe and identify butterflies in the park. Online registration required. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15. $15. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 15. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, Pima County Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 15. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 15. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 15. 724-5220.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.mm. Sept. 16. 733-5158.
Cattle and Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Drive the Cactus Forest Loop with a ranger to discuss the changing ecosystem after cattle grazing ended and as the climate changes. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19. $15. 733-5153.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 19. 724-5375.
Janis: Little Girl Blue — Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. This screening will take place outdoors at Central School Project. Please bring your own seating. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 322-5638.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour at Agua Caliente Park — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. 724-5375.
Bird it
Birding Agua Caliente Park — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see birds such as warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 and 20. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 15. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Sept. 16. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead: Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe the rich birdlife in the desert and riparian habitats as we search for migrant and resident birds. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 18. 724-5375.