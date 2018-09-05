Every first Sunday of the month, Medella Vina Ranch, at 4450 S. Houghton Road, plays host to Tucson's biggest and busiest antique fair.
With vendors found throughout the sprawling property, both indoors and outdoors, the event is a feast for the eyes, selling everything from vintage jewelry and antique photographs to classic toys and kitschy home decor.
The year-round fair hits its peak during the holidays, with more than 100 dealers on-site.
Medella Vina officially starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., but dealers are set up as early as 6 a.m. for the early birds and bargain hunters.