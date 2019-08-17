Eben Britton is the last Arizona offensive lineman (2008) to make the All-Pac-10 first team. He was a second-round NFL draft pick in 2009 and played in 60 NFL games for Jacksonville and Chicago. He probably got more publicity and attention last week for a podcast he does with his business partner, boxing legend Mike Tyson, than for any football accomplishments. Britton, a medical marijuana advocate and a holistic health proponent, said on “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” that they smoke “10 tons of weed a month” at Tyson’s 420-acre ranch in Southern California. Marijuana is legal in the state.