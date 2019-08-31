I watched an NFL Network replay of the New England Patriots’ final preseason game last week, eager to see how newly acquired linebacker Scooby Wright would do in a starting assignment. Scooby had two sacks in the game but it didn’t take long to understand why he has had difficulty sticking in the NFL, and why he was released Saturday. He didn’t pass the eye test, coming off as too short, too light and not quick enough. If NFL jobs were determined on passion and desire, Scooby would be a star. Fortunately, he’ll be remembered as a Hall of Fame-type college player, and one of Arizona’s all-timers.