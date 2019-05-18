Arizona State football coach Larry Marmie ended “The Streak” in 1991, the UA’s memorable 8-0-1 streak against the Sun Devils from 1982-90. Marmie and UA coach Dick Tomey were not close at the time, but their mutual respect created a friendship over the next three decades. Marmie, who spent 20 seasons coaching in the NFL after leaving ASU, last week had special praise for his old adversary. “Having competed against Dick on the field and in recruiting and not fairing very well, I still found that in our professional and personal relationship it was impossible not to respect and like him,” Marmie told me. “And not only as a coach but how he lived his life. As our competition against each other ended, we became even closer friends.”