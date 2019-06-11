A former Benson doctor whose medical license was stripped last year allegedly administered significant amounts of Oxycodone that were then sold in Tucson by a co-conspirator, officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said.
Glenn Gary Robertson, 50, was indicted May 29 for illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, fraud, transporting a narcotic drug for sale and illegally administering a narcotic drug, according to the Attorney General's Office. Timothy Arthur Evicci, a co-conspirator, was also indicted on the same charges.
Robertson was arrested in March on suspicion of planning to have a former patient killed.
The Arizona Medical Board suspended Robertson’s license to practice medicine on June 25, 2018, and revoked it on Dec. 14, 2018.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office alleges that between January 2, 2017, and June 6, 2018, Robertson wrote 3,516 prescriptions for opioids, totaling 415,665 pills. Evicci allegedly drove from Tucson to Benson to receive the prescriptions then filled the prescriptions in Tucson where they would sell the pills.