In its diligence to hire an offensive line coach, Arizona turned some heads by acquiring 34-year-old Kyle DeVan, a four-year NFL lineman who coached at Ball State last year. DeVan, who played at Oregon State, previously served on the staffs at his alma mater and USC, giving him valuable recruiting contacts in the region. After Arizona hired DeVan, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy hired Arizona alumnus and 12-year UA offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, who is a top hire anywhere. Gundy did it one day after it was reported that the Cowboys had an opening. “I’ve tried to hire coach Dickey before but was unsuccessful because of his loyalty to Coach (Bill) Snyder at Kansas State,” Gundy wrote in a Twitter message. In this case, Arizona and OSU both appear to have hired the right guy.