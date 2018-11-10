After his seven-year NBA career, former Arizona All-Pac-10 forward Chase Budinger has made a remarkable transition to pro volleyball. Last week, Budinger was named the AVP Beach Volleyball Rookie of the Year. This could be a long-term thing; Budinger is only 30. His older brother, Duncan, 33, whose beach volleyball team has been ranked as high as No. 13 this season, continues to excel. Their older sister, Brittanie, set the pace for the Budinger volleyball family. She was so good as a college volleyball player that the San Francisco Dons retired her jersey. …