Gigi Stoll, an important part of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA women’s golf championship team, had a breakout week on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour last week. Stoll, who bypassed her senior year at Arizona to turn pro, finished third at the Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, New York, earning $7,659. She is No. 48 on the money list with $15,144. The top 10 money winners earn their LPGA Tour card for 2020; the season ends in early October. Stoll was in 12th place entering Saturday’s Symetra event in Albany, New York. …