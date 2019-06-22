Few people in sports had a better week than Percy Knox, one of the UA’s most accomplished sprinters and long jumpers, part of Arizona’s 1990 4x100 NCAA championship team with Michael Bates, and the No. 3 all-time long-jumper in UA history, 26-feet 3¾ inches. Knox is now the president of The Elevee Lifestyle group, a Phoenix-based custom clothing company that tailors and creates wardrobes for athletes. At last week’s NBA Draft, Knox was front and center, part of the team that styled the wardrobes for first-round selections Zion Williamson, PJ Washington, Romeo Langford and Kevin Porter Jr., among others. Knox has been in the business for 12 years and has outfitted, among others, Larry Fitzgerald, Justin Verlander and eight of the NFL’s top 10 draft picks in 2013 alone. Knox once told me he began reading GQ magazine at age 11. It has paid off.