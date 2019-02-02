During his days as a Final Four guard at Arizona, Kenny Lofton earned a degree in television and film production. He then played 16 big-league baseball seasons, which included six All-Star Games. Lofton has now turned to Hollywood, forming the FilmPool Inc., production company. He will make his Tucson film debut on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Screening Room, 127. E. Congress St. Lofton will be at the theater for a Q&A session after his latest film “Chokehold” is shown. It’s a movie about women’s empowerment involving a MMA athlete who gets involved with the Russian mob. Seats are $10. …